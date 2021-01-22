Dominique Wilkins: Hank Aaron was a ‘gentle soul’

Wilkins said Aaron used his influence to help convince team owner Ted Turner to acquire him.

“It was Hank who went to Ted Turner and said, ‘Hey, you need to get this kid by any means necessary,’” Wilkins said. “I remember those comments he made. He really showed a lot of respect to me.”

Wilkins enjoyed his conversations with Aaron up until his death. When discussing the past with either him or former NBA stars Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilkins said he always was struck by the amount of hate they received.

“All that does is make you stronger,” Wilkins said. “I can’t imagine what these guys went through. Especially Hank, the things he had to keep his mouth closed (about) and endure to be accepted and break a record in sports. People hated it.”

Wilkins said he also encountered racism. When he decided to attend Georgia, he said he saw a cross burning in the front yard of his Wilmington, North Carolina, home.

Wilkins said he leaned on Aaron throughout his career. Aaron advised him to be yourself, but also to stand for something larger. Wilkins said Aaron wasn’t confrontational and possessed a “gentle soul.”

As the most iconic sports figure in Atlanta, Aaron deserves to be immortalized by more than a statue, Wilkins said.

“You can’t talk about the history of baseball without talking about Hank Aaron,” Wilkins said. “His peers knew what he brought to the game. He should have gotten a lot more credit than he got.”

“Man, what a wonderful man he was,” Wilkins said.