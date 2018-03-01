Documentary on ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich to premiere on the SEC Network

In the middle of March Madness, the SEC Network will broadcast a retrospective documentary at the life of former LSU and Atlanta Hawks player “Pistol” Pete Maravich in “Maravich.”

The newest chapter of ESPN Films’ “SEC Storied” will premiere on March 12 at 9 p.m. and will look at one of college basketball’s most interesting personalities whose life ended at the age of 40 in 1988.

After three seasons at LSU, Maravich was selected third overall by the Hawks in the 1970 NBA Draft and spent 11 seasons in the NBA. As a pro, Maravich was voted a five-time NBA All Star, two-time NBA First Team and earned an NBA All-Rookie First Team nomination while playing with the Hawks, New Orleans and Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics. His No. 7 has been retired by the Jazz and Pelicans and his No. 44 has been retired by the Hawks.