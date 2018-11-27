ajc logo
New Year’s Six, playoff semifinals dates announced through 2025 season

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 18 minutes ago

The dates for the New Year’s Six bowls and the College Football Playoff through the 2025 season are set.

The New Year’s Six refers to the six bowl games whose teams are chosen by the College Football Playoff committee.

Kickoff times will be announced later.

Here is the schedule:

2021-22

Thursday, Dec. 30 – Peach Bowl

Friday, Dec. 31 – Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal

Saturday, Jan. 1 – Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 10 – CFP National Championship (Indianapolis)

2022-23

Friday, Dec. 30 – Orange Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31 – Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal

Monday Jan. 2 – Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 9 – CFP National Championship (Los Angeles)

2023-24

Friday, Dec. 29 – Peach Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 30 – Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1 – Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl Game semifinal, Sugar Bowl semifinal

Monday, Jan. 8 – CFP National Championship (Houston)

2024-25

Saturday, Dec. 28 – Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal

Monday, Dec. 30 – Fiesta Bowl

Wednesday, Jan. 1 – Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 6 – CFP National Championship (site TBD)

2025-26

Saturday, Dec. 27 – Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal

Tuesday, Dec. 30 – Orange Bowl

Thursday, Jan. 1 – Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 5 – CFP National Championship (site TBD)

