New Year’s Six, playoff semifinals dates announced through 2025 season

The dates for the New Year’s Six bowls and the College Football Playoff through the 2025 season are set.
The New Year’s Six refers to the six bowl games whose teams are chosen by the College Football Playoff committee.
Kickoff times will be announced later.
Here is the schedule:
2021-22
Thursday, Dec. 30 – Peach Bowl
Friday, Dec. 31 – Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal
Saturday, Jan. 1 – Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl
Monday, Jan. 10 – CFP National Championship (Indianapolis)
2022-23
Friday, Dec. 30 – Orange Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 31 – Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal
Monday Jan. 2 – Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl
Monday, Jan. 9 – CFP National Championship (Los Angeles)
2023-24
Friday, Dec. 29 – Peach Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 30 – Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl
Monday, Jan. 1 – Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl Game semifinal, Sugar Bowl semifinal
Monday, Jan. 8 – CFP National Championship (Houston)
2024-25
Saturday, Dec. 28 – Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal
Monday, Dec. 30 – Fiesta Bowl
Wednesday, Jan. 1 – Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl
Monday, Jan. 6 – CFP National Championship (site TBD)
2025-26
Saturday, Dec. 27 – Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal
Tuesday, Dec. 30 – Orange Bowl
Thursday, Jan. 1 – Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl
Monday, Jan. 5 – CFP National Championship (site TBD)
