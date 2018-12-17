2 Georgia coaches following Mel Tucker to Colorado

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart will be looking to replace more than defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.

A couple of other Bulldogs’ staff members serving in off-field roles are headed to Colorado.

Tucker named Jay Johnson the Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in addition to hiring Tyson Summers as his safeties coach and defensive coordinator.

Jay Johnson is leaving UGA to be Colorado's offensive coordinator. (UGA Sports)

Johnson worked hand-in-hand with Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator Jim Chaney as Georgia’s quality control coach on offense.

Summers, meanwhile, served in the defensive quality control coach beside Tucker.

A Denver Post report credits the 49-year-old Johnson with assisting “in all off-field phases of game planning and recruiting.”

Smart doesn’t figure to be in any hurry to replace Tucker, as he is very involved with the Bulldogs’ defense on a daily basis.

Summers, 38, came to Georgia before last season after working as the Colorado State defensive coordinator in 2015 and Georgia Southern’s head coach in 2016 and 2017.

The Denver Post also reported that Tucker is set to make $2.4 million in the next year, with an annual built-in elevator raise of $275,000 through 2023.

The five-year deal is worth $14.8. million.