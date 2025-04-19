Braves score five runs in 8th inning to soar past Twins, 6-4

Griffin Jax (0-2) was charged with all four runs in one-third of an inning.

Minnesota’s Chris Paddack had his second straight strong start, allowing one run and three hits over five innings.

Trevor Larnach hit a solo home run and Calos Correa had two hits and scored a run for the Twins, who fell to 7-13 on the season.

The Braves trailed 4-1 in the eighth, but six straight batters reached base with one out as Atlanta put together a four-run rally.

Braves starter Bryce Elder gave up four runs in five innings. His ERA stayed at 7.20 through three starts.

Left fielder Alex Verdugo made his Braves debut and was 0 for 4 hitting out of the leadoff spot.

Key moment

Harris stroked a 1-0 pitch to right field with the bases loaded in the eighth inning off Minnesota reliever Cole Sands to tie the game. Three pitches later, Baldwin delivered the decisive two-run pinch hit to center field.

Key stat

The Braves extended their win streak over the Twins to nine games dating back to the 2019 season.

Up next

Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1, 4.30) will face Braves LHP Chris Sale (0-2, 6.63 ERA) on Saturday.