McNeil's 2-run homer in 7th off Weaver lifts Mets over Yankees 6-5 in Subway Series opener

Jeff McNeil hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Luke Weaver in the seventh inning, leading the New York Mets over the Yankees 6-5 in a Subway Series opener between teams that faded badly after strong starts
34 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Luke Weaver in the seventh inning, leading the New York Mets over the Yankees 6-5 on Friday in a Subway Series opener between teams that faded badly after strong starts.

Juan Soto hit a two-run homer among three hits against his former team and Brett Baty connected for a solo shot in the sixth off Ian Hamilton that cut the Yankees' lead to 5-4.

Weaver (1-3) relieved with two outs in the seventh and walked Pete Alonso. McNeil drove a changeup into the right-field upper deck at Citi Field, sending the Yankees to their fifth straight loss during a slide that dropped them from the AL East lead.

Jasson Domínguez ended a 32-game homerless streak, hitting a pair of opposite-field homers and driving in three runs. Domínguez and Judge hit back-to-back homers starting the game, Judge's 32nd this year, and Cody Bellinger also went deep for the Yankees.

Huascar Brazobán (4-2) pitched a hitless seventh and Reed Garrett got six outs for his third save, helped by an outstanding defensive play from McNeil at second base in the ninth.

The Mets were a big league-best 45-24 on June 12 and the Yankees 42-25 but the Mets are 6-14 since and the Yankees 6-15.

With 13 Mets pitchers on the injured list, 28-year-old right-hander Justin Hagenman made his first major league start and allowed four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Yankees starter Marcus Stroman gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings against his former team.

Soto hit his 21st home run this season in the first after Domínguez misplayed Brandon Nimmo's leadoff double.

Key moment

McNeil's homer came on the fourth of six changeups Weaver threw him.

Key stat

Weaver has allowed homers in three straight appearances. After compiling a 1.05 ERA in his first 24 games, he has a 13.50 ERA in seven outings since returning from a strained left hamstring.

Up next

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón (9-5, 2.95 ERA) and Mets RHP Frankie Montas (0-1, 6.00) are scheduled to start Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

