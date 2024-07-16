Braves’ picks not as pitcher-heavy on third day and final day of MLB draft

“We’re really excited to get him. He’s an absolute burner, plays the outfield really well and had a really good year. Our scout JT French was pounding the table for him all year long,” Shah said.

Another player Shah talked about was Mason Guerra, a first baseman from Oregon State. The former Beaver hit 11 home runs last season out of his 52 hits.

“I think with Mason Guerra, he was a guy coming out of high school that we scouted really heavily. Our early scout Cody Martin has been a big fan of him since high school, and then just seeing him available on Day Three, it was exciting to go grab him. He has that big-time raw power,” Shah said of Guerra.

Tuesday saw the Braves draft a player from Alberta, Canada, in outfielder Eric Hartman, the team’s final pick.

“Eric Hartman played on Canada’s national team and had a game down in Arizona early on,” Shah said. “Got to see him some more in the Florida Complex League, and he played well over there where we had multiple scouts able to see him. We just kept tracking him throughout the year, but what I think about some of those Canadian players is that you get to see them a lot more than you would think because they play in the United States for a good amount of their tournaments and other big events.”

The Braves’ 20 total picks consist of 11 Division I players, with the other nine picks featuring two Division II players, six high school players and one junior college player. Eleven of the 20 picks are pitchers, with seven right-handers and four left-handers.

2024 Braves draft picks

Round 1, No. 24: Cam Caminiti, LHP, Saguaro HS (Ariz.)

Round 2, No. 62: Carter Holton, LHP, Vanderbilt

Round 3, No. 99: Luke Sinnard, RHP, Indiana University

Round 4, No. 129: Herick Hernandez, LHP, University of Miami

Round 5, No. 161: Nicholas Montgomery Jr., C, Cypress HS (Calif.)

Round 6, No. 191: Ethan Bagwell, RHP, Collinsville HS (Ill.)

Round 7, No. 221: Brett Sears, RHP, Nebraska

Round 8, No. 251: Logan Samuels, RHP, Montevallo

Round 9, No. 281: Owen Hackman, RHP, Loyola Marymount

Round 10, No. 311: Jacob Kroger, LHP, Maryville University

Round 11, No. 341: Patrick Clohisy, OF, Saint Louis University

Round 12, No. 371: Cayman Goode, RHP, Douglas S. Freeman HS (Va.)

Round 13, No. 401: Colby Jones, SS, Northwest Florida State College

Round 14, No. 431: Mason Guerra, 1B, Oregon State

Round 15, No. 461: Owen Carey, OF, Londonderry HS (N.H.)

Round 16, No. 491: Titus Dumitru, OF, New Mexico State

Round 17, No. 521: Jacob Shafer, RHP, North Carolina-Wilmington

Round 18, No. 551: Jake Steels, OF, Cal Poly

Round 19: No. 581: Dalton McIntyre, OF, Southern Mississippi

Round 20, No. 611: Eric Hartman, OF, Holy Trinity Academy HS (Canada)