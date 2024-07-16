Braves’ picks not as pitcher-heavy on third day and final day of MLB draft

Tuesday marked the third and final day of this year’s MLB draft, and the Braves selected 10 players to round out their collection of 20 draft picks.
After going big on selecting pitchers over the first two days – nine of their first 10 picks – the Braves had more variety on Day Three, with six outfielders in the group.
The first player off the board Tuesday for the Braves was Patrick Clohisy, an outfielder from Saint Louis University who hit .380 and recorded 44 RBIs last season. Ronit Shah, the Braves’ director of amateur scouting, expressed enthusiasm for Clohisy.
“We’re really excited to get him. He’s an absolute burner, plays the outfield really well and had a really good year. Our scout JT French was pounding the table for him all year long,” Shah said.
Another player Shah talked about was Mason Guerra, a first baseman from Oregon State. The former Beaver hit 11 home runs last season out of his 52 hits.
“I think with Mason Guerra, he was a guy coming out of high school that we scouted really heavily. Our early scout Cody Martin has been a big fan of him since high school, and then just seeing him available on Day Three, it was exciting to go grab him. He has that big-time raw power,” Shah said of Guerra.
Tuesday saw the Braves draft a player from Alberta, Canada, in outfielder Eric Hartman, the team’s final pick.
“Eric Hartman played on Canada’s national team and had a game down in Arizona early on,” Shah said. “Got to see him some more in the Florida Complex League, and he played well over there where we had multiple scouts able to see him. We just kept tracking him throughout the year, but what I think about some of those Canadian players is that you get to see them a lot more than you would think because they play in the United States for a good amount of their tournaments and other big events.”
The Braves’ 20 total picks consist of 11 Division I players, with the other nine picks featuring two Division II players, six high school players and one junior college player. Eleven of the 20 picks are pitchers, with seven right-handers and four left-handers.
2024 Braves draft picks
Round 1, No. 24: Cam Caminiti, LHP, Saguaro HS (Ariz.)
Round 2, No. 62: Carter Holton, LHP, Vanderbilt
Round 3, No. 99: Luke Sinnard, RHP, Indiana University
Round 4, No. 129: Herick Hernandez, LHP, University of Miami
Round 5, No. 161: Nicholas Montgomery Jr., C, Cypress HS (Calif.)
Round 6, No. 191: Ethan Bagwell, RHP, Collinsville HS (Ill.)
Round 7, No. 221: Brett Sears, RHP, Nebraska
Round 8, No. 251: Logan Samuels, RHP, Montevallo
Round 9, No. 281: Owen Hackman, RHP, Loyola Marymount
Round 10, No. 311: Jacob Kroger, LHP, Maryville University
Round 11, No. 341: Patrick Clohisy, OF, Saint Louis University
Round 12, No. 371: Cayman Goode, RHP, Douglas S. Freeman HS (Va.)
Round 13, No. 401: Colby Jones, SS, Northwest Florida State College
Round 14, No. 431: Mason Guerra, 1B, Oregon State
Round 15, No. 461: Owen Carey, OF, Londonderry HS (N.H.)
Round 16, No. 491: Titus Dumitru, OF, New Mexico State
Round 17, No. 521: Jacob Shafer, RHP, North Carolina-Wilmington
Round 18, No. 551: Jake Steels, OF, Cal Poly
Round 19: No. 581: Dalton McIntyre, OF, Southern Mississippi
Round 20, No. 611: Eric Hartman, OF, Holy Trinity Academy HS (Canada)
