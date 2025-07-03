Angels place rookie second baseman Christian Moore on the injured list with a sprained left thumb

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels placed rookie second baseman Christian Moore on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb on Thursday.

Moore left the Angels' 8-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night with the injury. Moore suffered the injury when he dove for Ozzie Albies' ground ball in the sixth inning. Moore's hand bent awkwardly when he hit the ground.

Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery said he was grateful Moore would not require surgery, though he wouldn't put a timetable on how much time the rookie may miss.