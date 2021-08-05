What was said: Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

On Ezequiel Barco’s performance and working together with Marcelino Moreno

“Yeah, they had a pretty good relationship on the field. I would have liked to see him get in behind a little more. We talked about him getting in behind at times, and Marcelino coming to feet and vice versa. We don’t want them occupying the same space at times. I wanted to leave those creative players in the right areas. He’s coming back into the group. He understands me as a person and coach. We are trying to get on the same page. I thought he brought some energy and he helped out in transition. Hopefully as he keeps going with some games with our squad he will pick up some momentum and push forward.”

On if he received an explanation on Josef Martinez’s red card

“I just watched it on video, and I’m not going to comment on it.”

On how the team will handle the absence of Josef Martinez in next game

“We talked before the game, not about this particular situation, but in general we talked about when we face adversity what do we look like? What does it mean to you? What’s your motivation to push forward. It’s really disappointing that we won’t have him, potentially, but I think as a group we have to be together. There are no excuses. He goes out, the next person has to step up whoever that might be. That’s the beauty of team sports. It’s the unfortunate that he might have to step out for this reason.”

On his substitution decisions and if he thought about changing things after the red cards

“Yeah, I did. There was a lot of talk on the sideline. I was in between in my head on how we manage the game, as you saw it was wild at times, how we keep a defender on the field that can defend in open space in transition. Or if we had speed to break on the counter. So, yeah I’ll look back at the game and look at my decisions, which I always do, and sometimes you make the right ones, sometimes unfortunately the wrong ones. That’s what I have to do to move forward as a coach. Think about what I did right, wrong or what I would do differently. He (Jackson Conway) was one of the subs we looked at, and it’s on me if that was the right or wrong decision. I would have wished we won the game, but that’s where I will look back at the game myself and see.”

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan

On what happened on Montreal’s second goal – if it was miscommunication

“More or less. Apparently, the marks had switched. Only one of the guys got the message. Then it was too late. The communication wasn’t good enough.”

On his opinion for why the team was able to get back in the game

“Yeah, even before the first goal and before the second goal, we were creating chances. We were playing positive – positive soccer. In that sense, it was OK. It was good. We had a few chances go begging. To be able to then, as easily as we did for the first goal, to be able to cut through them, it certainly gave us a lift. Like you said, I thought we were on the front foot. Ultimately, we created enough. It’s a matter of then taking those.”

How the team regroups heading into Columbus, particularly with Josef Martinez suspended

“Columbus is going to be a good team regardless. It’s our jobs to go again. We can’t sit here and feel sorry for ourselves. We can’t sulk or hang our heads. We’ve got to pick ourselves up and be ready for Saturday. It’s going to come quick, but that’s the nature of the schedule – it is what it is. We can’t change that. We have to have the mentality of physically trying to regroup and mentally being able to move forward. Like I said, it would be a lot more disappointing if we weren’t creating chances; if we were just defending for 90-plus minutes. That’s certainly not the case. There are some good moments for sure. Now it’s a matter of capitalizing on those moments. It’s the old cliché of goals change games. We need to try to do that early and often as possible.”

On what’s different between the team under Valentino and Heinze and his thoughts on what transpired while he was away on international duty

“This probably isn’t the time to talk about that. But in terms of the results, in terms of the draws under [Gabriel Heinze], under Rob [Valentino] now, we need to have the belief – of going and defending, but also going forward and scoring goals. When you concede goals like we did today, especially the second one, you can’t let that happen in these games. So we need to pick ourselves up and be ready for Saturday. Plain and simple. Whether the draws were coming under Gabriel, or coming under Rob, us as a group, nobody is going to do it for us – we need to figure it out.”

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno

What it was like playing with Josef Martinez and Ezequiel Barco together

“It’s important to have Ezequiel back, as well as the guys who were playing in the Gold Cup. For us, having him back is very important. We were down, but we were able to come back and get an important point.”

On the difference between the team the past few games

“I think it’s down to the coach, we’re trying to do whatever the coach is asking us to do. He wants us to play that way, so I think he’s responsible for that change. And I think we’re doing our best to create more scoring chances.

On why he chose to run to the sideline to hug Valentino after scoring against Orlando

“Rob has been putting in a lot of effort and working really hard for things to go well. So I wanted to do it for him and to show that the group is united.”

How important it is for the team to be united during this stretch

“Well it’s been a while since we won. So now, more than ever, the team has to be united as we’re going through this difficult streak where we haven’t won a game. But I’ve always been someone to believe that if you put in hard work, it will pay off.”

On how the team was able to quickly turn back the two-goal deficit, if anything was said

“We were able to respond very quickly after Montreal scored that goal and I think at that time, it gave us more confidence that we could go on, continue to fight. At the end of the game, we all thought that we could have gotten a little more.”

If he has more freedom playing under Valentino

“Yes. It’s because that’s what Rob is asking me to do. Before, Gabriel was asking me to do different things. Now, I’m doing what Rob is asking me to do.”

Where he thinks his best position is

“I think playing on the inside is where I feel most comfortable, compared to playing outside near the touch line. This way, I’m able to combine with Josef and Ezequiel and we’re trying to create those chances. And I feel very comfortable there.”x

