U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayette County not affected by tariffs

Construction of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center hasn’t been effected by the tariffs imposed earlier this week by President Donald Trump, according to the project team tasked with building the center near Fayetteville.
“As circumstances evolve, we’ll work tirelessly to attempt to reduce impacts if they arise,” Brasfield & Gorrie project director Brian Strack said in an email.
Steel, aluminum and lumber are among the materials whose prices are expected to be negatively affected by the tariffs.
The center, which consists of 200 acres and has a cost of $200 million, is scheduled to be finished in the spring of 2026 ahead of the World Cup.
IBC. The International Broadcast Center for the World Cup was awarded to Dallas by FIFA on Wednesday. Atlanta had hoped to house the IBC.
The center will serve as the global broadcast hub for the tournament. The IBC will be home to approximately 2,000 broadcast media representatives for seven months, according to FIFA.
Atlanta is scheduled to host eight matches in the tournament. Dallas also hosted the IBC during the 1994 World Cup hosted by the U.S.
