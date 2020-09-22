Erick Torres likely to miss rest of Atlanta United season

Atlanta United striker Erick Torres likely will miss the remainder of the MLS season because of a sprained knee, team vice president Carlos Bocanegra said Tuesday. When the injury occurred is not known.
Atlanta United has 11 games remaining, starting with Wednesday’s match against Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Torres has yet to score for the Five Stripes in seven appearances since joining the team as a free agent this summer.
Torres was signed to replace Josef Martinez, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game at Nashville.
The absences of both players likely means that Adam Jahn and Tyler Wolff will receive most of the minutes as strikers. Jon Gallagher also can play striker.
Additionally, Jurgen Damm may not be available for Wednesday’s game because of a hamstring injury.