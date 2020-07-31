Atlanta United signs Erick Torres

He played for Houston from 2015-17 and his form started to dip his first two seasons, with zero goals scored in 22 appearances. But he bounced back in 2017 with 14 goals, which was a franchise record. His improved form coincided with him being reunited with coach Wilmer Cabrera, who also managed him at Chivas USA before the franchise folded.

Houston sold Torres to UNAM for a reported fee of $1.65 million.

Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra needed to find a striker because the team has lost its past four games and its offense was floundering under former manager Frank de Boer. De Boer and the club mutually agreed to part ways last week. Stephen Glass was named the interim manager Monday. The remainder of Atlanta United’s schedule hasn’t been announced by MLS, though President Darren Eales on Friday said he expects the team’s next game will be in mid-August.

“Cubo is a natural goal-scoring forward who will bolster our frontline and we’re pleased to add a player of his quality to the team,” Bocanegra said in a statement provided by the team. “He has consistently shown his finishing abilities in MLS, Liga MX and on the international stage, and we expect him to immediately contribute to the second half of our season.”

Atlanta United has had good result from recent in-season acquisitions. Justin Meram, acquired in a trade with Columbus, scored four goals and became a consistent starter for the club last season. Emerson Hyndman, acquired on loan from Bournemouth, became a consistent starter last season.