Torres hopes to help Atlanta United by scoring goals

Torres participated in his second training session under Glass and with Atlanta United on Wednesday. It included a scrimmage. Torres said looking at the talent and quality of players around him, he is surprised that the team’s offense has struggled.

“I’m excited because I think these guys are talented,” he said. “As a forward, exciting to play with guys who are looking to play a forward in on goal. I think there will be a lot of goals and goal-scoring opportunities.”

Because Glass has yet to manage Atlanta United in a game it’s not yet clear what formation he prefers. Torres said he can play either as a single striker or as one of two. He said he feels he likely plays best as one of two but try to do his best whatever the manager asks.

The big question for Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra, whom Torres credited with signing him, is which Torres will Atlanta United get? The one who was very good in MLS with 36 goals in 93 appearances with Chivas USA and Houston across five years, or the one who struggled in Mexico the past three years with four goals in 33 appearances in league games with Cruz Azul, UNAM and Tijuana?

Torres theorized his lack of time in Mexico could have been the result of everything from managerial choices, to quality foreign players, to a simple lack of patience.

He’s hoping for consistent minutes with Atlanta United and thinks the results will come.

“When any player is getting minutes regularly they are in better form, finding spaces on the field and communicating with teammates,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking for here in Atlanta, which is do what I love and do best is score goals and help teams.”

