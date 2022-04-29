To end goal drought, finishing drills a big part of Atlanta United’s preparation

“It’s just that final ball,” fullback Brooks Lennon said. “And that finish, I think, you know, that’s the last piece, the hardest part of soccer is putting the ball in the back of the net. So we just need to continue to work on it. And I think it’ll come and the results will follow.”

The offense should be helped against Montreal by the return of Luiz Araujo. The team has started at least two Designated Players in only two of its eight games. Araujo on Thursday said he feels he is ready to play 90 minutes if selected by Pineda. Thiago Almada, another DP, has started the past four games and is assumed to start Saturday.

A midfield of Marcelino Moreno, a former DP, on the left, Almada in the middle and Araujo on the left is one filled with skill and possible highlights on offense. But each of the three like to have the ball, and like to take on defenders one on one, which at times has slowed the offense and stalled tactics. Pineda said he’s not concerned about them playing together on offense. He said he is “blessed” to have such players.

Pineda did mention that on defense they must be responsible, particularly against Montreal’s very strong midfield, led by Djordje Mihailovic. It caused Atlanta United numerous problems in the first half of their previous meeting this season.

“Sometimes, the moments of the game when we are a little bit open once we start to attack because we commit a lot of numbers upfront is where at times we were a bit broken, and then our recovery into our defensive shape is not as fast as sometimes we want,” Pineda said.

Pineda said he isn’t worried about the team’s confidence being affected by its lack of scoring.

“There are certain games where you’re going to score the goals, then move on,” he said. “And the next game is going to be different.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE