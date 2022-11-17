Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada called to Argentina’s World Cup team

“Every day that I wake up with motivation for my family, for the club, for all my teammates,” Almada said in September of possibly playing again for Argentina. “So I just have to continue working with humility and sacrifice.”

Almada’s inclusion in the World Cup likely will increase his transfer value, should clubs make an offer. Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Monday that the club hadn’t received any official offers. Atlanta United acquired Almada from Velez Sarsfield in Argentina for a reported fee of $14.5 million.

Almada, 21 years old, will join a loaded Argentina team that ranks among the favorites to win the World Cup. Argentina has won it twice.

The team, managed by Lionel Scaloni, includes Messi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Angel di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Julian Alvarez. Almada replaced Joaquín Correa.

A post on Twitter quoted Almada’s father telling Radio La Red that Almada called him to tell him, and “he was crying, shouting and warning me of his call up to the World Cup.”

