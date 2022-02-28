The good and bad of Atlanta United’s win against Sporting KC

Explore Caleb Wiley living a dream

The midfield, missing three possible starters in Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Emerson Hyndman, controlled the game. Ozzie Alonso, signed as a free agent, Matheus Rossetto and Amar Sejdic tied for the team lead (8) in completed passes in the final third, and completed at least 82.5 percent of their overall passes.

“I do think that he (Alonso) played a typical game of his level,” Pineda said. “A player that knows how to play offense and defense, that knows how to read the moments of the game, he knows when to stay calm, he knows when to put his leg in as well and he knows when to make defensive plays that are important.”

The team held on to its nerve and lead despite Sporting KC trimming its deficit to one with a goal in the 85th minute. Holding on to results was a problem for the team last season when it dropped 13 points from positive positions after the 75th minute of games.

Centerbacks Miles Robinson and George Campbell, in for Alan Franco, with goalkeeper Brad Guzan and fullbacks Andrew Gutman and Ronald Hernandez, in for Brooks Lennon, helped limit Sporting KC to just two shots on goal. Gutman led the team in tackles won (5) while Hernandez tied for the lead in crosses attempted (3) and recoveries (12). Pineda said he thought that Gutman and Hernandez performed very well.

The team finished with 2.38 Expected Goals, an important metric to Pineda, to Sporting KC’s 1.38 despite being outpossessed, 56.2-43.8.

The bad:

Araujo’s injury, likely a hamstring, didn’t look good, according to Pineda. The team hadn’t yet provided an update on his status on Monday.

“You know, when someone feels like that after a sprint is not prognosis, but we´ll see,” Pineda said.

The team created just eight chances, which isn’t a high number, but that could be chalked up to missing so many players and a central midfield whose talents are more about distribution and possession than aggressive passes.

“I think we were creative,” Pineda said. “The problem is we missed a couple chances, a couple passes, right? That’s what I was saying like we’re in those spaces creating those gaps and then the final pass was missing.”

Some supporters expressed concern about Martinez’s form. He had just one shot and it was saved by the goalkeeper. He couldn’t get on the end of a couple of other opportunities.

