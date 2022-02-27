Atlanta United’s Pineda said team has options if Araujo can’t go

Luiz Araujo left Atlanta United’s game in the 26th minute with a likely issue with his hamstring during Sunday’s 3-1 win against Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Araujo appeared to sustain the injury after scoring in the 20th minute.
Manager Gonzalo Pineda said he had no update on Araujo’s injury in his postgame news conference but said that it didn’t look good based upon the player’s behavior.
After Araujo scored with a nice chip of the goalkeeper, he could be seen grabbing his right hamstring and motioning to the sideline that he needed to be subbed out.
He tried to play but sat down on the turf a few minutes later. He was replaced by Dom Dwyer.
Araujo is one of the team’s three Designated Players and considered a possible MVP candidate. He was bought from Lille last season. He scored four goals with four assists in 15 appearances for the Five Stripes last season.
Pineda said the team has options should Araujo not be available for the team’s next game at Colorado on Saturday.
Dwyer, signed as a free agent, scored after he came on to give Atlanta United a 2-1 lead in the third minute of added time in the first half.
Later in the game, Pineda subbed in Brooks Lennon, who is traditionally a fullback, as the right winger. Lennon was unlucky to get an assist.
The team also could use Marcelino Moreno on the wing, Jake Mulraney, if he returns from his injury, or shift Tyler Wolff from the left to the right and play Thiago Almada on the left wing.
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
