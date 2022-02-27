Atlanta United’s Caleb Wiley lives a dream in season-opening victory

Atlanta United fullback Caleb Wiley described scoring in his MLS debut as a dream following Sunday’s 3-1 win against Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Wiley, just 17 years old, signed his first professional contract with the club six weeks ago after coming up through its academy.
"It just shows how much love I have for this city and this club. They've given me so much. So it's just a way of giving back.
He came on in the 75th minute for Josef Martinez and scored 14 minutes later, running onto a pass into space from Marcelino Moreno and hitting a left-footed shot past Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia. Wiley celebrated the goal by blowing several kisses to the more than 65,000 in the announced attendance.
“It just shows how much love I have for this city and this club,” he said. “They’ve given me so much. So it’s just a way of giving back. And I said, I mean, it was a huge special moment for me to do it in front of these amazing fans, friends and family.”
Wiley said his mother, father, sister and family friends were on hand to watch. He became the second Atlanta United Homegrown player to score in his debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. George Bello, whom the club sold to Arminia Bielefeld in Germany a few weeks ago, was the first in 2018. Like Bello, Wiley is also a left fullback, though he was playing as a winger against Sporting KC.
“I mean, being asked to warm up early minutes of the game, and then I’m back and forth,” he said. “So my emotions were definitely going up and down. But I had a feeling that I was going to go in toward the end. So I was just mentally preparing for it.”
