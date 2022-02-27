Atlanta United’s Caleb Wiley lives a dream in season-opening victory

Wiley, just 17 years old, signed his first professional contract with the club six weeks ago after coming up through its academy.

“It just shows how much love I have for this city and this club. They've given me so much. So it's just a way of giving back. - Atlanta United fullback Caleb Wiley, who scored in his MLS debut

He came on in the 75th minute for Josef Martinez and scored 14 minutes later, running onto a pass into space from Marcelino Moreno and hitting a left-footed shot past Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia. Wiley celebrated the goal by blowing several kisses to the more than 65,000 in the announced attendance.