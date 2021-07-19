ajc logo
Southern Fried Soccer: What’s next for Atlanta United (with a special guest)

042721 Atlanta: Atlanta United head coach Gabriel Heinze yells instructions during a 3-0 loss against the Philadelphia Union in a CONCACAF Champions League Quarter-final match on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Atlanta. ���Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com���
042721 Atlanta: Atlanta United head coach Gabriel Heinze yells instructions during a 3-0 loss against the Philadelphia Union in a CONCACAF Champions League Quarter-final match on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Atlanta.

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and guest Jason Patrick of Dirty South Soccer and 92.9FM talk about Atlanta United’s decision to fire manager Gabriel Heinze, and what the team may look for in its next manager.

