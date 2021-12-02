ajc logo
Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United’s offseason

Sept. 18, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) scores a goal during the second half against D.C. United at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Sept. 18, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) scores a goal during the second half against D.C. United at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution analyzes Atlanta United’s personnel moves, previews the offseason and the team’s training camp.

Doug Roberson
Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

