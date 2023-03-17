X

Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Portland

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution analyzes Saturday’s MLS game between Atlanta United and Portland at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda, goalkeeper Brad Guzan, centerback JuanJo Purata and midfielder Ajani Fortune.

Roberson has two special guests this week: Kyndra de St. Aubin, who along with Kevin Egan will be the broadcast team on Apple, and Atlanta United Unified team coach Marty Jelleme.

Roberson also answers your many questions about Atlanta United.

x

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Next up for Nolan Smith - Georgia’s head coaching job?19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After no-contest plea, Jalen Carter convicted in crash that killed 2
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Buster Faulkner is home at Georgia Tech: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Two weeks before opening day, Braves soon will have to make roster decisions
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Two weeks before opening day, Braves soon will have to make roster decisions
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Splash Brothers’ Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith rebuilding core of the Falcons
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Doug Roberson/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey: On temporary concussion substitutions
13h ago
Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson seems faster, stronger
14h ago
Several Atlanta United players called into national teams
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Death penalty case: Status of charges in the March 2021 Atlanta spa shootings
14h ago
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top