Southern Fried Soccer Podcast: Atlanta United’s dramatic draw with Montreal

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how Atlanta United was able to rally from two goals down to tie Montreal 3-3 Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Photos from the match
Coach Gonzalo Pineda explains what his team must do to play more consistently. Plus, Brooks Lennon and Thiago Almada react to their late second-half goals.
