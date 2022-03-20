Hamburger icon
Southern Fried Soccer Podcast: Atlanta United’s dramatic draw with Montreal

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) reacts after Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon scored a third goal during a MLS game against CF Montreal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Branden Camp/For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how Atlanta United was able to rally from two goals down to tie Montreal 3-3 Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Photos from the match

Coach Gonzalo Pineda explains what his team must do to play more consistently. Plus, Brooks Lennon and Thiago Almada react to their late second-half goals.

Southern Fried Soccer is available wherever you get your podcasts including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Southern Fried Soccer podcast.”

