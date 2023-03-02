BreakingNews
Georgia Senate squashes Buckhead City rebellion
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC preview

Atlanta United
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s MLS match against Toronto FC on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Franco Ibarra, Miguel Berry and Miles Robinson.

Roberson also answers your many excellent questions.

Southern Fried Soccer is available wherever you get your podcasts including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Southern Fried Soccer podcast.”

To listen to more of what we have to offer, check out AJC Podcasts.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on Atlanta United

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job2h ago

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves manager Brian Snitker on Ozuna: ‘Marcell is gonna be on our team’
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves prospect Blake Burkhalter to undergo Tommy John surgery
3h ago

Credit: AP

Braves prospect Blake Burkhalter to undergo Tommy John surgery
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Fireworks expected in Georgia Tech-Georgia baseball series
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson strong in first game back
3h ago
Atlanta United still waiting on Giorgos Giakoumakis’ visa
5h ago
Atlanta United’s Franco Ibarra settling into his natural role
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
10h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top