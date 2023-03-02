Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC preview

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s MLS match against Toronto FC on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Franco Ibarra, Miguel Berry and Miles Robinson.
Roberson also answers your many excellent questions.
Southern Fried Soccer is available wherever you get your podcasts including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Southern Fried Soccer podcast.”
To listen to more of what we have to offer, check out AJC Podcasts.
