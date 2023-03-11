X
Dark Mode Toggle

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 3, Charlotte 0

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson analyzes Atlanta United’s 3-0 win Saturday against Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda, and players Caleb Wiley, who scored two goals and had an assist, Luiz Araujo, who scored a goal, and Brooks Lennon. Roberson also answers your questions about the MLS team.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Spring preview: Dumas-Johnson, Mondon back to man middle of Georgia defense5h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
19h ago

Credit: Chip Saye

Class A Division I girls: St. Francis 76, Galloway 74 (OT)
4h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Caleb Wiley helps Atlanta United past Charlotte
4h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Caleb Wiley helps Atlanta United past Charlotte
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Class 5A girls: Kell 57, Warner Robins 36
The Latest

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Caleb Wiley helps Atlanta United past Charlotte
4h ago
Atlanta United looking for better defense and road play
Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at Charlotte
Featured

Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Sidney Lanier
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Science Fest, St. Patrick’s Parade...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top