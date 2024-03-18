BreakingNews
Geoff Duncan passes on No Labels presidential bid
Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan #1 during the first half of the match against Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday March 17, 2024. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta United)

Credit: Alex Slitz/Atlanta United

Credit: Alex Slitz/Atlanta United

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan #1 during the first half of the match against Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday March 17, 2024. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta United)
By
15 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviews Atlanta United’s 2-0 victory against Orlando on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Saba Lobjanidze, who scored his first goal this season, and Brad Guzan, who earned his first shutout this season. Roberson also answers your questions about the team and league.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia’s nurse shortage hasn’t improved but could get worse 3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Inmates, truck driver accused of smuggling meth into Gwinnett jail
55m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Laken Riley’s father calls her his “angel” in TV interview
2h ago

Credit: AP

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
Taking stock of Spencer Strider’s ‘sloppy’ performance
2h ago

Credit: AP

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
Taking stock of Spencer Strider’s ‘sloppy’ performance
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New bill looks to regulate Georgia’s booting industry
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jay Bendlin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United knows it needs to be better
1h ago
Atlanta United shuts out Orlando
15h ago
Atlanta United wants to keep energy high for Orlando on Sunday
Featured

Credit: AP

Auburn got a raw deal, which doesn’t mean Auburn can’t win it all
16h ago
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief