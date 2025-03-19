Soccer statistics: Previewing Atlanta United at Cincinnati

Cincinnati has scored four goals, led by Kevin Denkey’s two.

What does it mean? Neither team is burning the nets. Atlanta United will play without Miguel Almiron because he was called into his national team. Denkey will be missing for the same reason.

Expected goals

Atlanta United has 4.7 expected goals. Philadelphia leads with 8.2, according to fbref.com.

Cincinnati has 5.3 expected goals this season. New England is last with 1.7.

What does it mean? Atlanta United has scored as many goals as it should have. Cincinnati should have more. For whatever reason, chemistry, bad luck, good defense by opponents, neither team is in good form. Atlanta United’s non-penalty goals minus non-penalty expected goals is minus-0.7, according to fbref.com. Cincinnati’s is minus-1.5. Philadelphia leads with 3.7. Montreal ranks last at minus-2.7.

Goals allowed

Atlanta United has allowed six goals. St. Louis is first with zero goals allowed.

Cincinnati has allowed six goals. Orlando and Toronto are last with 10 goals allowed.

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s individual mistakes continue to be punished, including two goals in last week’s loss to Miami. Cincinnati may be without centerback Miles Robinson, which won’t help its defense.

Expected goals allowed

Atlanta United has 6.0 expected goals allowed. Austin leads with 2.6.

Cincinnati has 6.0 expected goals allowed. Orlando is last with 7.7.

What does it mean? Both teams are allowing exactly the number of goals they should. Atlanta United’s goals allowed should be much lower because individual mistakes are the reason for at least five of them. This is proved by fbref’s stat non-penalty goals allowed minus non-penalty expected goals allowed. Atlanta United’s and Cincinnati’s are each 0.0. St. Louis’ opponents are underperforming (-3.7) and Toronto’s opponents are overperforming (4.8).

Key passes

Atlanta United has 43 key passes, fifth most in the league. Orlando and Seattle lead (47).

Cincinnati has 34 key passes. New England is last (21).

What does it mean? Atlanta United continues to create lots of chances, but its decision-making in the final third of the field needs to be better, according to manager Ronny Deila. He said he needs to take away the players’ possible fear of making mistakes. Atlanta United’s leaders, Saba Lobjanidze and Alexey Miranchuk, will be available Saturday.

Shots

Atlanta United has 51 shots. San Jose leads (55).

Cincinnati has taken 46 shots. New England is last (30).

What does it mean? Looking at Saturday, Cincinnati will be without its top striker, Denkey. Atlanta United will have its top striker, Latte Lath, as well as Lobjanidze and Miranchuk.

Shots on goal

Atlanta United has 21 shots on goal, fourth most. Vancouver leads (26).

Cincinnati has 17 shots on goal. New England is last (5).

What does it mean? Four goals from 21 shots on goal could be better. Cincinnati could be without Robinson, so Atlanta United’s ratio of shots on goal per 90 (5.25) should increase. Because of international call-ups of Stian Gregersen, Luis Abram, Noah Cobb and Efrain Morales, Atlanta United will have just one healthy centerback. Cincinnati’s ratio (4.25) could also increase.

Shots allowed and shots on goal allowed

Atlanta United has allowed 43 shots, 19 on goal. San Diego and Vancouver lead in shots allowed (28) and Vancouver leads in shot on goal allowed (6).

Cincinnati has allowed 50 shots, 16 on goal. Colorado has allowed the most shots (76) and Montreal and Portland lead in shots on goal allowed (27).

What does it mean? Both team’s depleted defenses could result in a high-scoring match.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple