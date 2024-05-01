SheBelieves Cup in Atlanta sets viewership record

The SheBelieves Cup match played between the U.S. women’s national team and Japan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was the most-watched match in the tournament’s history with a viewership of 858,000.

The match, played April 6, was broadcast on TBS, Telexitos, Universo, MAX and Peacock. It also was the most-watched non-World Cup match since the 2023 send-off against Wales for last year’s World Cup.

The match also set a record for tickets sold (50,664).