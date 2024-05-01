Atlanta United

SheBelieves Cup in Atlanta sets viewership record

United States' Crystal Dunn, left, kicks the ball away from Canada's Ashley Lawrence during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

United States' Crystal Dunn, left, kicks the ball away from Canada's Ashley Lawrence during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By
0 minutes ago

The SheBelieves Cup match played between the U.S. women’s national team and Japan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was the most-watched match in the tournament’s history with a viewership of 858,000.

The match, played April 6, was broadcast on TBS, Telexitos, Universo, MAX and Peacock. It also was the most-watched non-World Cup match since the 2023 send-off against Wales for last year’s World Cup.

The match also set a record for tickets sold (50,664).

Two Copa America matches are scheduled to be played at the stadium in June. Argentina will play Canada on June 20 and the U.S. men will play Panama on June 27.

