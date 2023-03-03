Scouting report: Atlanta United vs. Toronto

Toronto goals for/against: 2/3

Toronto expected goals for/against: 2.1/1.0

Atlanta United goals for/against: 2/1

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 1.9/1.0

Toronto key players

Federico Berndardeschi: One goal

Mark-Anthony Kaye: One goal

Sean Johnson: Three goals allowed

Atlanta United key players (stats last season; this season)

Thiago Almada: Six goals, 12 assists; 2 goals this season

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, six assists

Andrew Gutman: Four goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Two goals, seven assists; 1 assist this season

Talking points

1. Will Atlanta United keep shooting from distance? The team took 20 shots, 17 from outside the penalty box, in its victory against San Jose.

2. Can Almada keep producing magic? Almada scored two world-class goals to bring his team three points. It will be interesting to see what he will do this week.

3. Will the new faces play? Derrick Etienne and Luis Abram came on as second-half subs and made a difference. Giorgos Giakoumakis couldn’t play because his visa hadn’t been processed. It was approved Thursday night, so he is eligible for selection against Toronto.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Santiago Sosa (suspended), Ozzie Alonso (recovery from torn ACL), Machop Chol (hamstring) and Tyler Wolff (shoulder).

Toronto

Out: Themi Antonoglou (lower body).

Questionable: Lorenzo Insigne (lower body) and Victor Vazquez (upper body).

What was said

“I think the positives are many. I think, at times, we take for granted dominating possession (against) opponents. I think at times, it feels like, ‘oh, yeah’, it’s natural, like, we have more possession than the opponent. And I think that’s not easy.” – Pineda

“I think we all know what they can do with the ball. They’ve got a great midfield. But I think so far we’ve focused on how we can break them down and things like this.” – Miles Robinson

Officiating crew

Referee: Nima Saghafi

Assistants: Kevin Klinger, Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Michael Radchuk

AVAR: Tom Supple

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Luis Abram

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Left wing Caleb Wiley

Striker Miguel Berry

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA