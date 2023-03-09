Scouting report: Atlanta United at Charlotte

Charlotte goals for/against: 1/4

Charlotte expected goals for/against: 2.1/3.0

Atlanta United goals for/against: 3/2

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 2.7/1.4

Charlotte key players

Enzo Copetti: One goal

Karol Swiderski: One assist

Ashley Westwood

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: 2 goals, 1 assist this season

Matheus Rossetto: 1 goal

Giorgos Giakoumakis

Talking points

1. Will Atlanta United attack? Manager Gonzalo Pineda and a few players said they don’t care if this is the first road game, they plan on attacking, just like they have at home in the first two games.

2. Executing created chances. Atlanta United leads MLS in chances created but has scored only three goals, and two were from set pieces.

3. Will the new faces start? Giakoumakis, Derrick Etienne Jr. and Luis Abram have yet to start. Abram didn’t play against Toronto. Pineda played down the possibility that Giakoumakis and Etienne would start against Charlotte, citing their lack of preseason time. But he also said he needed to see if they could play 60 minutes.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Questionable: Rossetto (hamstring).

Out: Ozzie Alonso (recovery from torn ACL), Machop Chol (hamstring) and Tyler Wolff (shoulder).

Charlotte

Out: Vinicius Mello (chest injury), Guzman Corujo (right knee surgery) and Kristijan Kahlina (back surgery).

Questionable: Adam Armour (left knee surgery) and Hamady Diop (right thigh injury).

What was said

“Well, No. 1 is I wouldn’t call it as a rivalry yet because it’s very new. And I think these type of rivalries often have to be offered by time and by many good games that we both play against each other. I love to get to that point because of how close we are. But it’s certainly some sort of rivalry that we want to increase, both clubs, so there’s going to be a little bit of a rivalry there.” – Gonzalo Pineda

“Yeah, it’s confidence. I think we need to start mentally preparing for these away games, knowing that we don’t need to sit back and wait for the opponent to come to us. We can take the game to them, especially on the road, and put them under a little bit of pressure, which I thought we were hesitant to do last year. And I think this year we’re going to be way more on the front foot.” – Brooks Lennon

Officiating crew

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistants: Jeffrey Greeson and Eduardo Jeff

Fourth official: Andrew Bigelow

VAR: Drew Fisher

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Luis Abram

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Left wing Caleb Wiley

Striker Miguel Berry

