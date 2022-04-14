Ronaldo Cisneros likely to start Saturday for Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Ronaldo Cisneros likely will start at striker in Saturday’s MLS game against Cincinnati, manager Gonzalo Pineda said Thursday.
Cisneros made his debut Sunday in the team’s 1-0 loss at Charlotte. He is on loan from Chivas in LIGA MX.
“I hope (Cincinnati manager) Pat (Noonan) is not watching this interview,” Pineda said. “But, yeah, I think you saw a little bit what he can bring to the team: a guy that is going to fight for every ball, that is not giving up on any half-and-half balls. No, he’s going to chase, he’s going to press, and he has some pace in transition to kill any centerback because he’s very fast.”
Pineda also said Cisneros is fitting in very well in the locker room.
Pineda said the team is still deciding if Luiz Araujo will make the bench for Saturday’s game. Araujo returned to training with the team Tuesday. Pineda said the team wants to be cautious with Araujo’s hamstring injury, which was sustained Feb. 27 in the season’s first game. The team has a U.S. Open Cup game against Chattanooga on Wednesday and will play at Miami on April 24.
Emerson Hyndman, who has yet to play this season after undergoing ACL surgery last summer, is more likely to make the bench against Cincinnati than Araujo, according to Pineda.
“He’s been training very, very well physically and on the soccer side,” Pineda said. “So he’s very likely to be on the bench.”
Josef Martinez is scheduled to return from Pittsburgh as early as Friday, Pineda said. Martinez underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last week at a hospital there.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs. Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author