Ronaldo Cisneros likely to start Saturday for Atlanta United

Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros #29 runs with the ball during the match against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, United States on Sunday April 10, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

59 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s Ronaldo Cisneros likely will start at striker in Saturday’s MLS game against Cincinnati, manager Gonzalo Pineda said Thursday.

Cisneros made his debut Sunday in the team’s 1-0 loss at Charlotte. He is on loan from Chivas in LIGA MX.

“I hope (Cincinnati manager) Pat (Noonan) is not watching this interview,” Pineda said. “But, yeah, I think you saw a little bit what he can bring to the team: a guy that is going to fight for every ball, that is not giving up on any half-and-half balls. No, he’s going to chase, he’s going to press, and he has some pace in transition to kill any centerback because he’s very fast.”

Pineda also said Cisneros is fitting in very well in the locker room.

Pineda said the team is still deciding if Luiz Araujo will make the bench for Saturday’s game. Araujo returned to training with the team Tuesday. Pineda said the team wants to be cautious with Araujo’s hamstring injury, which was sustained Feb. 27 in the season’s first game. The team has a U.S. Open Cup game against Chattanooga on Wednesday and will play at Miami on April 24.

Emerson Hyndman, who has yet to play this season after undergoing ACL surgery last summer, is more likely to make the bench against Cincinnati than Araujo, according to Pineda.

“He’s been training very, very well physically and on the soccer side,” Pineda said. “So he’s very likely to be on the bench.”

Josef Martinez is scheduled to return from Pittsburgh as early as Friday, Pineda said. Martinez underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last week at a hospital there.

