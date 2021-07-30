Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Orlando

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson attempts to predict Atlanta United’s starting 11 for tonight’s MLS game at Orlando. The TV broadcast on ESPN will start at 8 p.m.
The injury report for the Five Stripes includes Emerson Hyndman, Mo Adams, Jake Mulraney and Franco Ibarra. Also missing are Brad Guzan, Miles Robinson, George Bello and Ezequiel Barco.
Goalkeeper: Alec Kann.
Right fullback: Brooks Lennon.
Centerback: Anton Walkes.
Centerback Alan Franco.
Left fullback: Ronald Hernandez.
Defensive midfielder: Amar Sejdic.
Midfielder: Matheus Rossetto.
Left midfielder: Machop Chol.
Right midfielder: Erik Lopez.
Attacking midfielder: Marcelino Moreno.
Striker: Josef Martinez.
You’ll notice that I didn’t include Santiago Sosa in the 11. I think he needs a break. His play hasn’t been as sharp as it was earlier in the season. This is his first run of extended minutes as a professional. He looks drained.
-
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,
May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1
May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0
June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0
July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1
July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE