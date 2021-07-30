ajc logo
Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Orlando

Atlanta United defender Alan Franco deflects a pass during the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals against the Philadelphia Union Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Philadelphia won 3-0. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Atlanta United defender Alan Franco deflects a pass during the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals against the Philadelphia Union Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Philadelphia won 3-0. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Atlanta United
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Doug Roberson
26 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson attempts to predict Atlanta United’s starting 11 for tonight’s MLS game at Orlando. The TV broadcast on ESPN will start at 8 p.m.

The injury report for the Five Stripes includes Emerson Hyndman, Mo Adams, Jake Mulraney and Franco Ibarra. Also missing are Brad Guzan, Miles Robinson, George Bello and Ezequiel Barco.

Goalkeeper: Alec Kann.

Right fullback: Brooks Lennon.

Centerback: Anton Walkes.

Centerback Alan Franco.

Left fullback: Ronald Hernandez.

Defensive midfielder: Amar Sejdic.

Midfielder: Matheus Rossetto.

Left midfielder: Machop Chol.

Right midfielder: Erik Lopez.

Attacking midfielder: Marcelino Moreno.

Striker: Josef Martinez.

You’ll notice that I didn’t include Santiago Sosa in the 11. I think he needs a break. His play hasn’t been as sharp as it was earlier in the season. This is his first run of extended minutes as a professional. He looks drained.

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

