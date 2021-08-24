Gonzalo Pineda loves energy of Atlanta United’s first session led by him

After training, Pineda met with media members before he was scheduled to meet with the team to give them his message for the rest of the season. Pineda didn’t want to go into details about what he was going to say to them.

His goal for the team is to finish as high in the table as possible and to qualify for the playoffs. Pineda didn’t set a specific goal of how high because he doesn’t want to limit them. He said Monday that he’d like for the team to finish high enough to host at least one playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team is in eighth place in the East, one spot out of the playoffs. It is tied in points with D.C. United (27), the seventh-place team. Atlanta United will host Nashville on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Nashville is in fourth place with 32 points.

“What I will say is we’re in a fight, certainly in the race in the playoffs,” he said.

Most of Atlanta United’s players trained Tuesday. Missing were centerback Miles Robinson and fullback George Bello because they are at the league’s All-Star festivities in Los Angeles. Also missing were midfielders Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra, Jake Mulraney, Mo Adams and Amar Sejdic. Mulraney was jogging around the training fields after practice. Striker Jackson Conway and winger Machop Chol didn’t participate because they played for Atlanta United 2 on Sunday. Midfielder Emerson Hyndman is out for the season.

Pineda said he is not committed to one formation, but he likely will continue to play with three centerbacks, a formational switch put in by interim manager Rob Valentino. It is a formation that Pineda, with the approval of manager Brian Schmetzer, switched to in his previous job at Seattle before the season. Pineda also said he prefers to keep the same personnel within the same lineups so that there is consistency.

During the training sessions, Pineda said he wants to improve the connectivity between the centerbacks and midfielders. He also wants to get the wingbacks more involved in the attacks.

“So in some ways, I’m always looking for different shapes,” he said.

Tactically, Pineda said he prefers zonal marking on set pieces but that he needs to speak to the players because he wants things to be collaborative. As for the defense, he said he wouldn’t commit to zonal or man-marking. Instead, he prefers the team defend as a collective.

