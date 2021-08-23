Pineda excited to lead first Atlanta United training session

Pineda said that the team is winning will make job as its new manager easier but there is also an expectation that makes it difficult.

“The mood of the team is better, everyone is happier and everybody is in better spirits,” he said. “That makes my life easier in terms of the message. But at the same time, I have to be careful with not everything being good news. We need to improve in a couple of areas. We are facing a very good opponent in Nashville. Expectations are high. There are some sort of expectations for the fans to see a good game against Nashville.”

Pineda said he and Valentino were in communication about the team’s tactics, formation and personnel before the past two games. He said their thoughts were very similar with Valentino making the final decision.

Pineda said he liked the team’s mentality, particularly in the last game when it turned a 1-1 draw into a 2-1 victory. He appreciated Luiz Araujo tracking back into Atlanta United’s corner to try to win the ball.

“That showed the character of the team, the mentality of the team,” he said.

He said he liked how the team looked in transition when attacking, particularly when Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno or Araujo would run at defenders.

“You can feel the danger,” he said.

Pineda said he wanted to talk to the players first on Tuesday before sharing the areas that need to be improved. He shared that some of the defensive shapes can be improved and that there are a couple of attacking movements he would like to start training.

“I will go into more detail with the players tomorrow,” he said.

Southern Fried Soccer podcast

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2

Aug. 15 Atlanta United 1, LAFC 0

Aug. 18 Atlanta United 1, Toronto

Aug. 21 Atlanta United 2, D.C. United 1

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE