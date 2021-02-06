MLS, MLSPA reportedly reach deal to start season

A collective bargaining agreement has been agreed to between the MLS and the players’ union, according to various reports.
Had the players not agreed to a deal by midnight Friday, the owners threatened to lock them out.
The two sides have been negotiating since early January on a new agreement that would allow the 2021 season to begin on time. Training camps are scheduled to open Feb. 22. The season is scheduled to begin April 3.
The MLPSA issued a statement Friday night saying that the players are set to vote on the new deal over the weekend.
The league and the owners of its clubs wanted to extend the CBA through the 2027 season in exchange for the players not receiving any salary cuts for the pending season.
The players had myriad concerns, including the hundreds of millions in concessions they gave up in renegotiating the CBA agreed to last February and again in the summer after the effects of COVID began to be apparent.
Reportedly, the CBA will extend through the 2027 season, which is what the owners wanted, but the players will receive a larger percentage of TV and media revenues, which likely will be important after those contracts are scheduled to be up for bids after the 2026 World Cup in the U.S. The players also will receive larger salary possibilities in free agency in the final years of the deal.
After agreeing to a CBA in February 2021, the owners re-negotiated the deal after the season was suspended in mid-March. Following the completion of the season, the league enacted the force majeure clause in the CBA that forced the players back to the negotiating table.