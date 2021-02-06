MLS, MLSPA reportedly reach deal to start season

The players had myriad concerns, including the hundreds of millions in concessions they gave up in renegotiating the CBA agreed to last February and again in the summer after the effects of COVID began to be apparent.

Reportedly, the CBA will extend through the 2027 season, which is what the owners wanted, but the players will receive a larger percentage of TV and media revenues, which likely will be important after those contracts are scheduled to be up for bids after the 2026 World Cup in the U.S. The players also will receive larger salary possibilities in free agency in the final years of the deal.

After agreeing to a CBA in February 2021, the owners re-negotiated the deal after the season was suspended in mid-March. Following the completion of the season, the league enacted the force majeure clause in the CBA that forced the players back to the negotiating table.