MLS, MLSPA deadline for CBA negotiations extended to Feb. 4

More from the league’s statement: “In our discussions with the MLSPA, we have emphasized the importance of the two-year extension to allow the league and clubs to recover a portion of the losses incurred in 2021 as a result of the pandemic while protecting the long-term health of the League by providing stability which promotes ongoing investment. Importantly, MLS’ proposal does not include structural changes to the CBA and doesn’t seek any additional restrictions on players’ free agency rights during the term.”

The MLSPA countered on Thursday with a proposal that included economic concessions of approximately $200 million and for the CBA to extend through the 2026 season.

From its statement on Thursday: “While concessions are always difficult to make, players have seen first hand the severe impact the pandemic has had on MLS. They recognize and appreciate the collective sacrifice that was required from league staff, club staff, matchday employees, ownership groups and fans to complete the 2020 season, and they recognize that this impact will continue to be felt by all as the 2021 season gets under way. Today’s proposal will allow players, fans and the entire MLS community to get back to the crucial business of building this league for the years and decades ahead. A work stoppage at this time and in this environment would be catastrophic for the standing of MLS, both domestically and internationally. It is our sincere hope that it can be avoided. Players are ready to play.”

MLS Commissioner Don Garber threated to lockout the players last summer if they didn’t ratify changes made to the CBA that was agreed to last January before COVID disrupted everything. The players conceded, taking salary cuts and agreeing to millions of dollars of lost revenues in pay and bonuses.

The league then enacted the Force Majeure clause in the CBA, which was included in the summer version of the negotiations, in late December last year. When that was invoked, it created a 30-day deadline to reach agreement on a new CBA. That deadline expired at midnight Thursday.