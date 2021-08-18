MLS confirms Atlanta United players were overworked by Heinze

Atlanta United’s players will receive two additional days off and extra money in their year-end bonus pool as a result of the MLS inquiry into grievances claimed by the players union.
The inquiry was a result of the players being forced to train for too many consecutive days by previous manager Gabriel Heinze. The players complained to the Major League Soccer Players Association that the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players and league was being violated.
The inquiry, which didn’t take long, found that the players were correct. The club was notified of the findings. The club has been contacted for its response.
Heinze was fired by the club in July after winning just two of his first 13 league games. When Heinze was fired, President Darren Eales and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said many factors contributed to their decision.
In the 2015-19 CBA, teams were supposed to try give players with at least one day off per week and couldn’t go 14 consecutive days without providing at least one day off. Teams must provide at least 10 days off every 10 weeks.
In the new CBA, players must be given eight days off every eight weeks as well as “reasonable efforts” to provide players with at least one day off per week. Additionally, players can’t go 14 consecutive days without getting at least one day off.
It is not yet known how many consecutive days that Atlanta United players trained under Heinze.