Mexico will play match in Atlanta in September

The Mexican men’s national team is coming back to Atlanta.

Mexico, which recently won the Gold Cup, will host Uzbekistan on September 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will be Mexico’s fourth time playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and its first meeting with Uzbekistan.

The match is scheduled during a FIFA window, so both sides should field strong squads.

The match is one of four that Mexico will play in the U.S. It will play Australia on Sept. 9 in Arlington, Texas, Ghana on Oct. 14 at a site to be announced, and Germany in Philadelphia on Oct. 17.

Tickets for the September matches will go on sale July 25.

Mexico is 6-1-2 in Atlanta, dating to 2009 when it defeated Venezuela at the Georgia Dome.

Mexico’s history playing games in Atlanta: