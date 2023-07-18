Mexico will play match in Atlanta in September

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta United
By
9 minutes ago
X

The Mexican men’s national team is coming back to Atlanta.

Mexico, which recently won the Gold Cup, will host Uzbekistan on September 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will be Mexico’s fourth time playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and its first meeting with Uzbekistan.

The match is scheduled during a FIFA window, so both sides should field strong squads.

The match is one of four that Mexico will play in the U.S. It will play Australia on Sept. 9 in Arlington, Texas, Ghana on Oct. 14 at a site to be announced, and Germany in Philadelphia on Oct. 17.

Tickets for the September matches will go on sale July 25.

Mexico is 6-1-2 in Atlanta, dating to 2009 when it defeated Venezuela at the Georgia Dome.

Mexico’s history playing games in Atlanta:

  • It defeated Venezuela 4-0, with more than 51,000 tickets sold or distributed in 2009.
  • It defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, with more than 50,000 tickets sold or distributed in 2011.
  • It defeated Trinidad and Tobago 1-0, with more than 54,000 tickets sold or distributed in the 2013 Gold Cup.
  • It tied Nigeria 0-0, with an Atlanta record of 68,212 tickets sold or distributed in 2014.
  • Mexico broke that record in 2015 with 70,511 tickets sold or distributed for a 2-1 win over Panama in the semifinals of the Gold Cup. That game was a doubleheader, with the Americans losing to Jamaica 2-1 in the other semifinal.
  • In 2016, it defeated Paraguay 2-0 in a friendly with 63,049 tickets sold and distributed.
  • In 2019, it defeated Venezuela 3-1 in a friendly with 51,834 tickets sold and distributed.
  • In 2021, it defeated Honduras in a friendly with an announced attendance of 70,072.
  • In 2022, it was beaten by Paraguay 1-0 in a friendly with an announced attendance of more than 50,000.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Martha Dalton

Fulton rolls out ‘transformational’ $90 million literacy program4h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hundreds of Atlanta actors hold strike rally
1h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire / Michael.Blackshire@ajc.com

Hampton candlelight vigil honors residents killed in weekend shooting
3h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

The Jolt: Kemp suggests Trump focus on Biden — not 2020 — to win in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

The Jolt: Kemp suggests Trump focus on Biden — not 2020 — to win in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Push to 70,000: ‘Stop Cop City’ mobilizes during weekend of action
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta United

Atlanta United hopes to improve “little details”
Southern Fried Soccer: Orlando 2, Atlanta United 1
Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda admits team’s momentum has been halted
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top