Mexico will play match in Atlanta in September

The Mexican men’s national team is coming back to Atlanta.
Mexico, which recently won the Gold Cup, will host Uzbekistan on September 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will be Mexico’s fourth time playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and its first meeting with Uzbekistan.
The match is scheduled during a FIFA window, so both sides should field strong squads.
The match is one of four that Mexico will play in the U.S. It will play Australia on Sept. 9 in Arlington, Texas, Ghana on Oct. 14 at a site to be announced, and Germany in Philadelphia on Oct. 17.
Tickets for the September matches will go on sale July 25.
Mexico is 6-1-2 in Atlanta, dating to 2009 when it defeated Venezuela at the Georgia Dome.
Mexico’s history playing games in Atlanta:
- It defeated Venezuela 4-0, with more than 51,000 tickets sold or distributed in 2009.
- It defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, with more than 50,000 tickets sold or distributed in 2011.
- It defeated Trinidad and Tobago 1-0, with more than 54,000 tickets sold or distributed in the 2013 Gold Cup.
- It tied Nigeria 0-0, with an Atlanta record of 68,212 tickets sold or distributed in 2014.
- Mexico broke that record in 2015 with 70,511 tickets sold or distributed for a 2-1 win over Panama in the semifinals of the Gold Cup. That game was a doubleheader, with the Americans losing to Jamaica 2-1 in the other semifinal.
- In 2016, it defeated Paraguay 2-0 in a friendly with 63,049 tickets sold and distributed.
- In 2019, it defeated Venezuela 3-1 in a friendly with 51,834 tickets sold and distributed.
- In 2021, it defeated Honduras in a friendly with an announced attendance of 70,072.
- In 2022, it was beaten by Paraguay 1-0 in a friendly with an announced attendance of more than 50,000.
About the Author
Credit: Michael Blackshire / Michael.Blackshire@ajc.com