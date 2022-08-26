Mexico-Paraguay rosters are announced for Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mexico and Paraguay have named their teams for Wednesday’s friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m.
Mexico’s roster
Goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo (Santos) and Luis Malagon (Necaxa).
Defenders: Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Jesus Angulo (Tigres), Jesus Gallardo (Monterey), Emilio Lara (America), Cesar Montes (Monterey), Luis Reyes (Atlas) and Israel Reyes (Pueblas).
Midfielders: Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Fernando Beltran (Chivas), Luis Gerardo Chavez Magallon (Pachuca), Sebastian Cordova (Tigres), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterey), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterey), and Erick Sanchez (Pachuca).
Strikers: Eduardo Aguirre (Santos), Henry Martin (America) and Ernesto Alexis Vega (Chivas).
Paraguay’s roster
Goalkeepers: Antony Silva (Puebla), Santiago Rojas (Nacional) and Alfredo Aguilar (Olimpia).
Defenders: Ivan Piris (Libertad), Bruno Valdez (America), Alexis Duarte (Cerro Porteno), Luis Zarate (Olimpia), Saul Salcedo (Olimpia), Mateo Gamarra (Olimpia) and Ivan Torres (Olimpia).
Midfielders: Andres Cubas (Vancouver), Marcos Gomez (Olimpia), Richard Sanchez (America), Angel Cardozo Lucena (Cerro Porteno), Richard Ortiz (Olimpia), Matias Galarz (Coritiba), Lorenzo Malgarejo (Libertad), Matias Segovia (Guarani) and Diego Gomez (Libertad).
Strikers: Derlis Gonzalez (Olimpia) and Carlos Gonzalez (Toluca).
