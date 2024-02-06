MBS will be known as Atlanta Stadium for 2026 World Cup

FIFA prohibits the use of corporate sponsors in stadium names.

Other details are unclear.

Stadium officials said they don’t yet know what that prohibition means for any other Mercedes-Benz signage in or on the building, which includes the carmaker’s logo on its retractable roof.

Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz will host eight games in the 2026 World Cup, including one of the semifinals. The stadium will host matches on June 15, June 18, June 21, June 24 and June 27 in the group stage. It will host a knockout round match on July 1, and a Round of 16 match on July 7 ahead of the semifinal on July 15. Grass will also need to be installed as the playing surface for the World Cup.

Mercedes-Benz signed a naming rights deal with the stadium in 2015 that runs for 27 years.

The prohibition won’t affect the SheBelieves Cup or Copa America matches that will be held in Atlanta this spring and summer.

FIFA lists on its website six corporate partners, none of which are Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta-based Coca-Cola is listed as a sponsor.

The same name rule will hold true for the other 10 venues in the United States. All have corporate sponsors with Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, NRG Stadium in Houston, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla., MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. and Lumen Field in Seattle. In addition, BMO Field in Toronto would be called by another name. In all, 12 of the 16 stadiums in North America that will host games have sponsorships.

