Matias Gallardo showing potential with Atlanta United

And Matias Gallardo, Marcelo’s son, is forging his own path.

“Whenever people hear my last name, my dad’s known all over the world, so they know who I am,” he said Friday at Al Lang Stadium. “But I’m trying to make my own career and be my own self.”

How Gallardo, who is 20, came from Argentina to Atlanta reflects that self-reliance.

Like his father, Gallardo came up through River Plate’s academy as an attacking midfielder. He broke into its reserve team and then its first team. HIs playing time began to diminish, so he and his agent began looking for an opportunity where he could better continue his development.

They found Atlanta United and Atlanta United 2.

Gallardo said he consulted with his father, who is coaching Saudi Arabia, who told him that MLS would be good for his development. Gallardo’s signing was announced July 27, 2023.

Gallardo said he didn’t know much about MLS, the club or the city before he signed. He began watching MLS to learn about the club, the league and because of Lionel Messi, who is, along with Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacio and Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada, among his favorite players.

Gallardo appeared in five games, making one start. He impressed Atlanta United’s coaching staff enough to be among the 2′s players to join the first team for training camp. Gallardo has played in each of the first three preseason matches. Gallardo said he feels like he is developing well. Against Memphis, Gallardo beat several tacklers as he dribbled up the field as Atlanta United searched for the tying goal. It was an impressive run that was reminiscent of past Atlanta United players Hector Villalba, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno and Almada.

“(I want to show) the motivation, just the will to always be out here to train hard, to prove myself and yeah, just to get my best to show the coaching staff what I can do,” he said.

Gallardo will return to Atlanta United 2 once the preseason is complete. He said his goal is to earn a contract with the first team.

“Continue growing, to keep getting as many minutes and as many games as I can with the first team and to show them that, that I’m here whenever they need me,” he said.

Pineda said that Gallardo has potential.

“He’s a talented No. 10,” Pineda said. “Of course, he doesn’t know all the nuances in that position in my system and how we like the No. 10 to operate. So of course, you allow in that position to have some freedom to be creative, right? So it’s not that rigid for him. But of course, he has to follow certain principles on how to move and which spaces and pockets to occupy. And he has to progress on that. And then of course, as all the attacking players the final product, right, you need goals and assists from that position.”

