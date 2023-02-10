X
Ezequiel Barco no longer an Atlanta United player

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

A clause was hit in the loan agreement between Atlanta United and River Plate for Ezequiel Barco, resulting in the Argentinian club purchasing the player, Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey said Friday.

Lagerwey wouldn’t say what the trigger was and said no money has yet been exchanged. He said that Atlanta United will not recoup the $15 million it paid for Barco when it purchased him from Independiente before the 2018 season. Barco had 81 appearances for Atlanta United with 17 goals and 17 assists. The club won three trophies during his four seasons.

Barco spent last season on loan with River Plate. He was also going to spend this season on loan with the South American giants. Barco has five goals and four assists in 47 appearances for River Plate.

Lagerwey said the loan arrangements for Marcelino Moreno and Edwin Mosquera, who were sent on loan to clubs in Brazil and Argentina this preseason, do not include similar triggers. Moreno’s salary is being covered by Coritiba. The amortized transfer fee is being charged against Atlanta United’s salary budget. Moreno has at least two years on his contract with Atlanta United.

Lagerwey and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra confirmed that the club is still pursuing a third signing. It recently added centerback Luis Abram and on Thursday confirmed the acquisition of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Lagerwey said the club has enough Targeted Allocation Money to make a signing. Bocanegra said if the signing doesn’t happen during this window it will happen during the summer window. Neither would say what position they are looking to strengthen. Lagerwey said it will be a senior roster player.

Additionally, Erik Lopez has rejoined the franchise. Bocanegra said it’s not yet clear if the striker/winger will play for the first team or with Atlanta United 2. Lopez, 21 years old, spent last season on loan with Banfield in Argentina.

