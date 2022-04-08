Luiz Araujo, Emerson Hyndman could be back soon for Atlanta United

Understatedly describing the past week as tough, Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda spent most of Friday’s pre-Charlotte match conference talking about the team’s myriad injured players, but also offering small bits of hope.
The most important news was that striker Josef Martinez is expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday.
Pineda said that backup goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon Wednesday, underwent surgery successfully.
Midfielder Ozzie Alonso, who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee Saturday in Atlanta United’s 1-0 win at D.C. United and is out for the season, has yet to undergo surgery. Doctors are waiting. Pineda said that Alonso, who is 36 years old, hasn’t discussed retiring. Pineda said that Alonso deserves to go out on his terms and that the decision shouldn’t be dictated by an injury.
“He’s going to come back,” Pineda said. “I have no doubts.”
Pineda said that Designated Player Luiz Araujo, who suffered a strained hamstring in the opening game, has been working by himself with trainers on the practice field. Pineda wouldn’t commit to Araujo rejoining the team next week.
“Rather than rushing things up and trying to push for him to be available very soon, it’s more important for us that he heals properly,” Pineda said. “He’s very explosive. So we don’t want to take any risk for his future. So the long-term plan is better. So we are a bit more cautious with him. We will see where he’s at next week.”
Pineda said that Emerson Hyndman, who has yet to play this season as he recovers from ACL surgery performed last summer, likely will start to play with Atlanta United 2 before he plays for the first team. Hyndman has been training with the first team for the past few weeks and performing well, Pineda said.
“We will see what the right timing is for him to be there,” Pineda said.
Pineda said it’s important for the injured players to understand that just because they can’t play, it doesn’t mean they can’t affect the team’s performances and ability to generate results. He pointed out that Alonso was at the training ground Tuesday to celebrate Jake Mulraney’s birthday. It was Alonso who put the cake on Mulraney’s face.
“Regardless of their minutes on the field, they are all valuable to us,” Pineda said.
