Lawrey explains vision for Atlanta United’s academy

Once the players are in the academy, the goal remains the same as when the academy started in 2016: develop the players to one day appear for Atlanta United 2 in Kennesaw, like many of the Homegrowns have done, Atlanta United in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, like George Bello, or play collegiately, like Machop Chol, who later signed with the club as Homegrown.

“A cool thing about being in youth development is we can’t see product in front of us,” he said. “We have to see it in 5, 10 years, which is difficult. Key is the player’s mentality. How do we find players who are intrinsically motivated? Does he have ability to push, grind, train on his own. (George) Bello is a great example of that.”

Lawrey worked under Annan since joining the club in July 2016 as the U12 coach. He moved to the U15s and then the U19s. Lawrey also served as academy manager, working with and learning from Annan as they developed curriculums and managed day-to-day operations. The academy has seven teams ranging from U12 through U19.

Lawrey said the playing style of the academy teams will remain as it has been for the first team: aggressive and pressing.

A challenge of the job that he said he and Annan began to notice and try to solve is making sure that all of the academy players feel like they are part of one larger club. A competitor for a position on an U16 team is really a teammate. A U16 player could get called up to the U17 team for a match, so they need to know those players as well.

“Really making sure that the culture is extremely strong,” he said. “That will come over time. Exciting about filling in that communal one club culture as well as challenging individuals.”

Lawrey thanked President Darren Eales and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra for the opportunity, but came back many times during the interview to Annan and his mentorship. Lawrey credited Annan with helping him stretch, grow and challenging him in positive ways. As an example, like Annan, Lawrey completed the Elite Formation Coaching License, a 52-week labor intensive French course introduced in North America when the French Football Federation and MLS. Lawrey said Annan would never say “do things this way” as he went through the course. Instead, Annan would instead ask Lawrey questions.

“Able to let me stretch, grow, challenge me and push me and now I feel really ready,” Lawrey said.