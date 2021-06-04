Atlanta United promotes Lawrey to academy director

Atlanta United filled a second key role this week with the promotion of Matthew Lawrey to academy director on Friday. Lawrey was the academy manager and the Under-19 coach. He will take over from Tony Annan, who resigned to take over South Carolina men’s program.
Lawrey follows Stephen Collison, who was promoted to manage Atlanta United 2 on Thursday.
Lawrey joined Atlanta United in 2016 after a standout career coaching youth players in Virginia. Lawrey started as Atlanta United U12 coach before moving to U15 and then U19.
“Matt has played an integral role in our academy’s success over the last five years and has a thorough understanding of our program and it’s direction,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “He has more than 10 years of managerial experience in youth soccer and has emerged as a real leader in our academy structure. We’re confident in his ability to make a seamless transition to this role.”
Lawrey played at Mary Washington University, where he later became an assistant coach for the men’s team.
Lawrey will continue to coach Atlanta United’s U19 team through its season in MLS NEXT. Zach Herold will manage the U17s, as well as the U16s that he was managing, in place of Collison. Former Atlanta United player Kevin Kratz is going to assist Omar Jarun with the U13s.
Atlanta United’s academy staff
Academy Director Matt Lawrey
Atlanta United 2 coach Jack Collison
U-19 coach Matt Lawrey
U-17 coach Zach Herold
U-16 coach Zach Herold
U-15 coach Steve Covino
U-14 coach Nathan Smith
U-13 coach Omar Juran/Kevin Kratz
U-12 coach Kellington Boddie
Goalkeeping coach Lewis Sharpe