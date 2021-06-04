Atlanta United promotes Lawrey to academy director

“Matt has played an integral role in our academy’s success over the last five years and has a thorough understanding of our program and it’s direction,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “He has more than 10 years of managerial experience in youth soccer and has emerged as a real leader in our academy structure. We’re confident in his ability to make a seamless transition to this role.”

Lawrey played at Mary Washington University, where he later became an assistant coach for the men’s team.