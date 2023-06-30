Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia

Atlanta United (7-5-8) will host Philadelphia (10-5-4) at 4 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on Fox and will be free on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Here is a scouting report for the game:

Philadelphia manager: Jim Curtin

Philadelphia on road: 3-4-2

Atlanta United at home: 6-1-3

Philadelphia goals for/against: 34/20

Philadelphia expected goals for/against: 28.1/21.6

Philadelphia past five matches: W-W-L-T-W

Atlanta United goals for/against: 37/35

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 26.5/22.8

Atlanta United past five matches: D-D-W-D-L

Philadelphia key players

Julian Carranza: 10 goals, two assists

Daniel Gazdag: Seven goals, five assists

Mikael Uhre: Six goals, three assists

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Seven goals, nine assists

Andrew Gutman: Three goals, five assists

Tyler Wolff: Four goals

Talking points

Be aggressive, be, be aggressive. Atlanta United came out flat in last week’s loss at the Red Bulls. If it does the same against Philadelphia, the result may be similar.

Get Almada going. Almada has one goal and one assist in his past five appearances. Opponents are crowding the center of the pitch in an attempt to limit his effectiveness. Atlanta United can take advantage by passing out to the flanks and then getting the ball back inside to Almada.

Limit individual mistakes. It’s easier to write than to do, it seems. Most games, any individual mistake made by an Atlanta United player seems to result in a goal scored by the opponent.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Questionable: Erik Lopez (ankle) and Santiago Sosa (ankle).

Out: Miles Robinson (international duty), Derrick Etienne (international duty) and Ajani Fortune (international duty).

Philadelphia

Out: Kai Wagner (hamstring), Andre Blake (international duty) and Damion Lowe (international duty)

Officiating crew

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson and Justin Howard

Fourth official: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Tyler Wolff

Left wing Caleb Wiley

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis