Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia

Atlanta United (7-5-8) will host Philadelphia (10-5-4) at 4 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on Fox and will be free on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.
Here is a scouting report for the game:
Philadelphia manager: Jim Curtin
Philadelphia on road: 3-4-2
Atlanta United at home: 6-1-3
Philadelphia goals for/against: 34/20
Philadelphia expected goals for/against: 28.1/21.6
Philadelphia past five matches: W-W-L-T-W
Atlanta United goals for/against: 37/35
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 26.5/22.8
Atlanta United past five matches: D-D-W-D-L
Philadelphia key players
Julian Carranza: 10 goals, two assists
Daniel Gazdag: Seven goals, five assists
Mikael Uhre: Six goals, three assists
Atlanta United key players
Thiago Almada: Seven goals, nine assists
Andrew Gutman: Three goals, five assists
Tyler Wolff: Four goals
Talking points
Be aggressive, be, be aggressive. Atlanta United came out flat in last week’s loss at the Red Bulls. If it does the same against Philadelphia, the result may be similar.
Get Almada going. Almada has one goal and one assist in his past five appearances. Opponents are crowding the center of the pitch in an attempt to limit his effectiveness. Atlanta United can take advantage by passing out to the flanks and then getting the ball back inside to Almada.
Limit individual mistakes. It’s easier to write than to do, it seems. Most games, any individual mistake made by an Atlanta United player seems to result in a goal scored by the opponent.
Injury reports
Atlanta United
Questionable: Erik Lopez (ankle) and Santiago Sosa (ankle).
Out: Miles Robinson (international duty), Derrick Etienne (international duty) and Ajani Fortune (international duty).
Philadelphia
Out: Kai Wagner (hamstring), Andre Blake (international duty) and Damion Lowe (international duty)
Officiating crew
Referee: Ted Unkel
Assistants: Jeremy Hanson and Justin Howard
Fourth official: Alexis Da Silva
VAR: Kevin Stott
AVAR: Craig Lowry
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Luis Abram
Centerback JuanJo Purata
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra
Midfielder Amar Sejdic
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Right wing Tyler Wolff
Left wing Caleb Wiley
Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis
