Info to know: Atlanta United at Charlotte on Sunday

Atlanta United will play at Charlotte in an MLS game Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. The ABC broadcast will begin at 1:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 1:38 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Charlotte’s Miguel Angel Ramirez
Site: Bank of America Stadium
Road/home records: Atlanta United on the road 1-1-0; Charlotte at home 2-1-0
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 9/8; Charlotte 6/9
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 6.5/6.5; Charlotte 5.7/10.7
Previous meeting: Atlanta United won 2-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Marcelino Moreno: One goal, two assists
Brooks Lennon: One goal, one assist
Thiago Almada: One goal
Charlotte
Karol Swiderski: Four goals
Ben Bender: One goal, three assists
Alan Franco: One assist
Kristijian Kahlina: 25 saves and 80.6 save percentage
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistants: Cameron Blanchard, Jeremy Kieso
Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos
VAR: Drew Fisher
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Emerson Hyndman (ACL recovery)
Out: Machop Chol (leg), Luiz Araújo (hamstring), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL,) Matheus Rossetto (hamstring), Josef Martínez (knee) and Dylan Castanheira (achilles)
For Charlotte
Out: Vinicius Mello (left foot surgery) and Chris Hegardt (left knee surgery)
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“Good teams get points in the road. And I feel like we definitely need to do that. I feel like from the outside looking in, maybe it looks a bit easier when we play at the Benz or we have a little bit more of an advantage at the Benz said we still need to go away and perform the same as we do.” -- Atlanta United’s Jake Mulraney
-
“Our mindset is that this is a revenge game. We went there, I thought we played well, but we kind of gave up a last-second goal. But it was something to learn from. I tell people all the time that we are just starting out as a team, we are still getting used to each other, and sometimes things are going to happen where we will just have to learn from. We learned a lot from that Atlanta game, hopefully, we can put it into perspective, be the better side, and get the ‘W’ this weekend.” -- Charlotte’s Jaylin Lindsey
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Right wingback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Alan Franco
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback George Campbell
Left wingback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Midfielder Franco Ibarra
Right winger Marcelino Moreno
Left winger Thiago Almada
Striker Jackson Conway
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
