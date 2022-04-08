Info to know: Atlanta United at Charlotte on Sunday

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 6.5/6.5; Charlotte 5.7/10.7

Previous meeting: Atlanta United won 2-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Marcelino Moreno: One goal, two assists

Brooks Lennon: One goal, one assist

Thiago Almada: One goal

Charlotte

Karol Swiderski: Four goals

Ben Bender: One goal, three assists

Alan Franco: One assist

Kristijian Kahlina: 25 saves and 80.6 save percentage

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistants: Cameron Blanchard, Jeremy Kieso

Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Drew Fisher

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Emerson Hyndman (ACL recovery)

Out: Machop Chol (leg), Luiz Araújo (hamstring), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL,) Matheus Rossetto (hamstring), Josef Martínez (knee) and Dylan Castanheira (achilles)

For Charlotte

Out: Vinicius Mello (left foot surgery) and Chris Hegardt (left knee surgery)

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“Good teams get points in the road. And I feel like we definitely need to do that. I feel like from the outside looking in, maybe it looks a bit easier when we play at the Benz or we have a little bit more of an advantage at the Benz said we still need to go away and perform the same as we do.” -- Atlanta United’s Jake Mulraney

-

“Our mindset is that this is a revenge game. We went there, I thought we played well, but we kind of gave up a last-second goal. But it was something to learn from. I tell people all the time that we are just starting out as a team, we are still getting used to each other, and sometimes things are going to happen where we will just have to learn from. We learned a lot from that Atlanta game, hopefully, we can put it into perspective, be the better side, and get the ‘W’ this weekend.” -- Charlotte’s Jaylin Lindsey

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right wingback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Alan Franco

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback George Campbell

Left wingback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Franco Ibarra

Right winger Marcelino Moreno

Left winger Thiago Almada

Striker Jackson Conway

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE