Hernandez happy and ready to perform for Atlanta United

Hernandez would only say of his time at Aberdeen that he was being professional but that there were some things that were out of his control. One was COVID and the inability to see his family. Another may have been Aberdeen’s switch from playing four in the back to three.

Atlanta United announced the loan acquisition on Feb. 18.

“Atlanta United, now that we have this relationship and they saw my situation,” he said. “If you look at my profile, I was playing for my national team. Both parts worked really well to have this for me.”

Atlanta United has played three scrimmages. In the one that could be watched, Hernandez showed his quality. His forcing a foul 20 yards from goals resulted in a free kick and goal by Ezequiel Barco in that training exercise against Charleston on March 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He is competing against Brooks Lennon, who scored in that game and was one of Atlanta United’s better players during its disappointing 2020 season. But, because of the team’s compressed schedule this season, both will likely get to play.

“All my teammates go out there to show what we can do,” he said. “At the end of the day the manager has the decision. For my part, I will work hard and be ready for anything and for the opportunity. I consider myself a good up and down player, good crosser. I believe I’m strong enough to be one of best wingers in the league. We will see.”