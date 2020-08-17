Guzan: Orlando results impetus for Atlanta United to change managers

Atlanta United veterans Brad Guzan and Jeff Larentowicz expressed slightly different reactions Monday about the team’s decision not to continue with manager Frank de Boer. No players, other than new signee Erick Torres, had been made available to speak since the managerial change until Monday.
De Boer and Atlanta United agreed to part ways July 24. Stephen Glass was named interim manager three days later. De Boer went 20-15-4 at Atlanta United, which he led to victories in the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup.
Atlanta United went 0-for-3 in the MLS tournament in Orlando and was the only one of the 24 teams that competed that failed to score.
“Coming off the back of the results that we had in Orlando, I wouldn’t use the word ‘surprised’ by the change,” said Guzan, a 35-year-old goalkeeper. “The results weren’t there, and whether there were more things going on or not, I’m not sure, but when you have the results we have and standard we have set, something had to change.
“In this world of professional sports, whether it’s the right way or wrong way, it’s easier to change one person as opposed to X-amount of players.”
Larentowicz, a 37-year-old midfielder, said that “it’s always surprising when something like that happens,” but that “the change was needed. Everybody has a responsibility in it when a coach gets fired. We players are lucky that we don’t get fired in the middle of the season.”
Atlanta United will host Nashville on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta United coming games
Aug. 22 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
Aug. 26 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)
Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
X
Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts:
Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker
For more content about Atlanta United:
Follow me on twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com