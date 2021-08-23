George Bello named to MLS All-Star team

Atlanta United fullback George Bello was named Monday to the MLS All-Star team. The 19-year-old Douglasville native will join teammate Miles Robinson in Wednesday’s game against an All-Star team from Mexico’s LIGA MX in Los Angeles.
Bello is the first player produced by Atlanta United’s Academy to be selected to the MLS All-Star team. He has started 15 games with two assists this season. He has completed 85.6 percent of his passes, 85 percent of his dribbles, 13.10 pressures per 90 minutes and 2.07 tackles per 90 minutes.
Past Atlanta United All-Stars include Brad Guzan, Greg Garza, Michael Parkhurst, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Darlington Nagbe, Ezequiel Barco, Pity Martinez and Josef Martinez.
The MLS All-Star roster
- Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia), Pedro Gallese (Orlando) and Matt Turner (New England)
- Right backs: Julian Araujo (Galaxy) and Alex Roldan (Seattle)
- Centerbacks: Yeimar Andrade Gomez (Seattle), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (NYCFC), Lawrenceville native Walker Zimmerman (Nashville) and Jesus Murillo (LAFC)
- Left backs: George Bello (Atlanta United), Nouhou (Seattle) and Kai Wagner (Philadelphia), defensive midfielder Eduard Atuesta (LAFC), Joao Paulo (Seattle)
- Center midfielders: Damar Kreilach (Real Salt Lake) and Cristian Roldan (Seattle)
- Attacking midfielders: Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami) and Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus)
- Wingers: Gustavo Bou (New England), Nani (Orlando), Diego Rossi (LAFC) and Daniel Salloi (Sporting KC)
- Forwards: Cade Cowell (San Jose), Ricardo Pepi (Dallas) and Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle).