George Bello named to MLS All-Star team

Bello is the first player produced by Atlanta United’s Academy to be selected to the MLS All-Star team. He has started 15 games with two assists this season. He has completed 85.6 percent of his passes, 85 percent of his dribbles, 13.10 pressures per 90 minutes and 2.07 tackles per 90 minutes.

Past Atlanta United All-Stars include Brad Guzan, Greg Garza, Michael Parkhurst, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Darlington Nagbe, Ezequiel Barco, Pity Martinez and Josef Martinez.