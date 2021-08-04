Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson named MLS All-Star

Atlanta United defenseman Miles Robinson was named to the 2021 MLS All-Star game, the league announced Wednesday. It will be the first All-Star Game appearance for Robinson, who was among 28 players to be honored.
The MLS all-stars will play the best of LIGA MX on Aug. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
Robinson’s honor comes after he scored the game-winning goal for the U.S. men’s national team in a 1-0 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final last week.
In MLS play, Robinson has the highest duel success rate at 73.6% and is tied for sixth in total blocks (12).
Atlanta United goaltender Brad Guzan presented Robinson with the news and an all-star jersey at a recent training session.
The all-star roster was determined through a combination of fan, player and media voting (13 players), designations by All-Star head coach Bob Bradley (13 players) and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The Commissioner’s Picks for 2021 are Tajon Buchanan (age 22) and Cade Cowell (age 17).
The rest of the MLS all-star team consists of:
- Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy)
- Eduard Atuesta (LAFC)
- Gustavo Bou (New England)
- Buchanan (New England)
- Cowell (San Jose)
- Pedro Gallese (Orlando City)
- Carles Gil (New England)
- Yeimar Gomez Andrade (Seattle)
- Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez (LA Galaxy)
- Damir Kreilach (Real Salt Lake)
- Jesus Murillo (LAFC)
- Nani (Orlando City)
- Nouhou (Seattle)
- Joao Paulo (Seattle)
- Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas)
- Emanuel Reynosa (Minnesota)
- Alex Roldan (Seattle)
- Cristian Roldan (Seattle)
- Diego Rossi (LAFC)
- Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle)
- Daniel Salloi (Sporting KC)
- James Sands (NYCFC)
- Matt Turner (New England)
- Carlos Vela (LAFC)
- Kai Wagner (Philadelphia)
- Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus)
- Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)