Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson named MLS All-Star

Atlanta United Miles Robinson (12) heads the ball over LD Alajuelense Junior Diaz (15) in the first half Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Atlanta United Miles Robinson (12) heads the ball over LD Alajuelense Junior Diaz (15) in the first half Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

46 minutes ago

Atlanta United defenseman Miles Robinson was named to the 2021 MLS All-Star game, the league announced Wednesday. It will be the first All-Star Game appearance for Robinson, who was among 28 players to be honored.

The MLS all-stars will play the best of LIGA MX on Aug. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Robinson’s honor comes after he scored the game-winning goal for the U.S. men’s national team in a 1-0 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final last week.

In MLS play, Robinson has the highest duel success rate at 73.6% and is tied for sixth in total blocks (12).

Atlanta United goaltender Brad Guzan presented Robinson with the news and an all-star jersey at a recent training session.

The all-star roster was determined through a combination of fan, player and media voting (13 players), designations by All-Star head coach Bob Bradley (13 players) and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The Commissioner’s Picks for 2021 are Tajon Buchanan (age 22) and Cade Cowell (age 17).

The rest of the MLS all-star team consists of:

  • Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy)
  • Eduard Atuesta (LAFC)
  • Gustavo Bou (New England)
  • Buchanan (New England)
  • Cowell (San Jose)
  • Pedro Gallese (Orlando City)
  • Carles Gil (New England)
  • Yeimar Gomez Andrade (Seattle)
  • Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez (LA Galaxy)
  • Damir Kreilach (Real Salt Lake)
  • Jesus Murillo (LAFC)
  • Nani (Orlando City)
  • Nouhou (Seattle)
  • Joao Paulo (Seattle)
  • Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas)
  • Emanuel Reynosa (Minnesota)
  • Alex Roldan (Seattle)
  • Cristian Roldan (Seattle)
  • Diego Rossi (LAFC)
  • Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle)
  • Daniel Salloi (Sporting KC)
  • James Sands (NYCFC)
  • Matt Turner (New England)
  • Carlos Vela (LAFC)
  • Kai Wagner (Philadelphia)
  • Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus)
  • Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

